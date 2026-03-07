‘Mortgaged wife’s gold ornaments, paid Rs 16 lakh’: UP teacher dies by suicide, kin allege ‘harassment’ by officials

Two weeks after an assistant teacher was found hanging at his Gorakhpur home, police are on the lookout for a Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and a clerk who have been accused of abetment to suicide in the case and have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to their arrest.

The teacher, Krishna Mohan Singh, had been appointed to Krishak Laghu Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Deoria in 2016. In 2021, police said he was dismissed from service over irregular appointment allegations. He then approached the Allahabad High Court seeking relief. The court subsequently directed the BSA to take a decision in the matter in accordance with the rules.

The family alleged that, however, BSA Shalini Srivastava and clerk Sanjeev Singh (posted at the BSA office) demanded Krishna pay up if he wanted a decision in his favour and allegedly harassed him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the deceased’s younger brother, Ajay Singh, alleged, “The BSA allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for passing an order in my brother’s favour. My brother managed to pay Rs 16 lakh after mortgaging his wife’s gold ornaments.”

Ajay said his brother hoped he would be reinstated and receive arrears of nearly four years.

“However, he was not issued a joining letter. On February 20, when my brother asked the BSA to return the money, she allegedly humiliated and harassed him. Unable to bear the distress, my brother ended his life later that day,” he alleged.

“It is nothing less than the murder of my brother due to the commission demanded by the BSA. The clerk was also harassing and pressuring him to pay the money,” alleged Ajay.

Following Krishna’s death, police said his wife, Gudiya, filed a complaint at Gulariha police station after which an FIR was lodged against the BSA, clerk and others on charges of criminal intimidation and abetment of suicide.

Police have also arrested Anirudh Singh (63), the retired principal of the school where the victim was posted, for allegedly acting as the middleman in the case. “We have arrested the retired principal, and raids are being conducted to trace BSA Shalini Srivastava and clerk Sanjeev Singh. A reward of Rs 10,000 each has been announced for information leading to their arrest,” said Circle Officer, Gorakhpur, Ravi Singh.

The state government suspended Shalini and Sanjeev and recommended a departmental inquiry against them. As part of the investigation, police have seized the DVR of CCTV cameras installed at the BSA office to examine possible evidence.

The case

In 2021, the appointments of Krishna and two other teachers were declared void over alleged irregularities and subsequently cancelled by the then BSA, Deoria. The Circle Officer said the three approached the HC challenging the action, which directed the BSA to pass a fresh order strictly in accordance with the law.

Ajay claimed his brother submitted a copy of the HC order to the BSA, along with an application seeking compliance with the court’s directions.

During this time, police said the clerk allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from each of the three teachers, warning them that if the amount was not paid, the earlier adverse order would be repeated despite the High Court’s directions.

Ajay alleged, “The retired principal intervened and allegedly brokered a deal of Rs 16 lakh each. Under pressure, my brother and the two other teachers paid the money in two installments. However, the demands for additional money continued. When my brother expressed his inability to pay more and sought the return of the money already paid, the situation escalated.”

He alleged that on February 20, the BSA and clerk summoned Krishna to the Deoria office, where he was humiliated, harassed and threatened that he would be implicated in a false case.

Ajay said his brother, disturbed and distressed, returned home and told his wife what had happened.

Unable to withstand the mounting mental pressure and humiliation, he said his brother hung himself from a ceiling fan on February 20.

Police recovered a four-page suicide note from the victim’s pocket.