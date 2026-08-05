Why UP’s madrasas can no longer offer higher education degrees

The Kamil and Fazil courses, which fall in the higher education category, will now have to be brought under a framework governed by the higher education system.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for an amendment to the UP Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, under which the Madarsa Education Board will no longer be empowered to regulate or award higher education qualifications equivalent to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, officials said.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before the second day of the Assembly’s Monsoon session was to convene.

The proposed amendment, officials said, has been brought in to align the state’s law with the Supreme Court’s November 2024 judgment, which upheld the Madarsa Education Act but held its provisions concerning “Kamil and Fazil” courses of higher education as unconstitutional.