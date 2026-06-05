Why rural women are meeting police every Sunday in UP’s villages

Police personnel raise awareness about legal rights among brides and mothers-in-law during a Bahu-Beti Sammelan in Chakdahi village of Sant Kabir Nagar. (Express Photo)

Every Sunday, in the villages of eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, an unusual meeting takes place. Under a tree in a school courtyard, inside a panchayat building, or in an open field lined with chairs, women and teenagers gather in large numbers.

There is no FIR being written, no crime being investigated in real time. Yet, the conversations often sound like those that precede police complaints: domestic violence, dowry harassment, alcoholism at home, financial control.

This is the Bahu-Beti Sammelan, a preventive policing initiative that’s attempting to reach women before distress takes the shape of a crime.

It initially focused mainly on newly married women facing domestic pressure and dowry-related harassment. But over time, police officers realised that adolescent girls were also facing similar vulnerabilities like early marriage, relationship pressures, and lack of safe spaces to speak.