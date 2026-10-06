Why parts of Lucknow are flooded despite no rain for days

Many families vacate flood-hit Faizullaganj and other areas situated on the Gomti riverbank. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

For the past few days, Lucknow has received no significant rainfall. Instead, it’s sunny. Yet large parts of the state Capital are flooded in the month of October. Faizullaganj, on the city’s northern fringes, is worst hit, and the situation has been deteriorating with each passing day.

The reasons for the flood-like situation are the result of a chain of events.

Officials said the water inundating low-lying areas is largely the result of heavy rainfall in the upper catchment of the Gomti in the last week of September, with the river now carrying the water downstream to Lucknow.

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“The Gomti river’s catchment areas are spread over Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts that witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall between September 22 and 27. Normally, the rainfall over five days would be around 15 mm. This time it was around 150 mm, with some places receiving nearly 257 mm,” Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Anil Garg said, describing the spell as extreme rainfall.