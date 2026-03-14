Who is an opportunist? UP exam for cop aspirants lists ‘Pandit’ as an option, draws scrutiny

Candidate comes from various part of the state Police recrutment entrence exam at a examination centre in Lucknow on saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. 14-03-2026)

What is the one word for this phrase in Hindi: “Avsar ke anusar badal jaane waala (one who converts oneself as per the opportunity)?” Four options are presented to examinees: A) Sadachari, B) Pandit, C) Avsarvadi and D) Nishkapat.

The question was part of an exam held by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board on Saturday for aspirants for the post of sub-inspector in the state police.

The question, according to highly placed sources, has caught the attention of authorities.

The Board is conducting a two-day written examination for the direct recruitment of sub-inspectors and other equivalent posts. The examination was held in two shifts on Saturday, morning and noon, and will be held in two shifts on Sunday too.