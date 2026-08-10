Who will be Ram Temple Trust’s first CEO? 18 shortlisted for final interview

4 min readLucknowUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 04:35 PM IST
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shortlisted 18 candidates for final interviews on August 11 and 12 to select its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)
After nearly 20 days of screening more than 5,000 applications from across the country, the three-member committee tasked with selecting the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shortlisted 18 candidates for the final round.
The Trust had invited applications for the post last month in the wake of the donation theft row that rocked the temple. The shortlisted candidates are largely retired bureaucrats, former senior corporate executives and retired defence officials, according to sources.
The final choice will be made after one-on-one interviews scheduled for August 11 and 12, where the panel will assess not only their professional experience but also their commitment to the role and willingness to work out of Ayodhya.
Key eligibility criteria included being retired, a Hindu aged between 50 and 70, having at least 20 years of experience in managing large establishments, and being “devoted to Lord Ram”.
A member of the selection committee told The Indian Express, “We segregated over 5,000 applications based on the criteria listed by us. We also conducted virtual interactions with some applicants to clarify certain points and understand their views. Based on the selection process over the past 20 days, about 18 names have been finalised for the final interview.”
“See, the individual would have to be extraordinary. He must have prior experience of managing a large organisation, but at the same time, this is a public place that requires day-to-day management. The CEO would have to camp in Ayodhya and should also be good at human resource and public handling, apart from managing visits of special guests and prominent seers,” the committee member said.
According to the member, several key responsibilities will be discussed during the interview:
Running the Trust’s affairs: Handle its legal, administrative and financial work as CEO.
Building systems: Develop systems and procedures suited to the Trust’s growing activities.
Setting up the organisation: Establish an organisational structure based on the Trust’s objectives and requirements and oversee its officers, employees and staff.
Ensuring compliance: Make sure the Trust adheres to legal, regulatory and Trust Deed requirements.
Ensuring financial transparency: Oversee efficiency and transparency in financial transactions, accounts and related information.
Overseeing security: Ensure adequate security arrangements and coordinate with the local, state and Central governments wherever required.
Managing rituals and festivals: Ensure that daily worship, religious ceremonies and festivals are conducted regularly and properly.
Looking after devotees: Ensure the safety, facilities and overall experience of devotees visiting the temple.
Handling special visitors: Make arrangements for distinguished guests and prominent saints visiting the temple.
Three names to be finalised
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Following the interviews, the panel will deliberate on the candidates and recommend three names to the Trust. The Trust will then consider the recommendations at its next meeting in September before taking a final decision.
The selection committee comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware, a retired nuclear scientist and former chairperson of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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