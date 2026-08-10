Who will be Ram Temple Trust’s first CEO? 18 shortlisted for final interview

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shortlisted 18 candidates for final interviews on August 11 and 12 to select its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

After nearly 20 days of screening more than 5,000 applications from across the country, the three-member committee tasked with selecting the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shortlisted 18 candidates for the final round.

The Trust had invited applications for the post last month in the wake of the donation theft row that rocked the temple. The shortlisted candidates are largely retired bureaucrats, former senior corporate executives and retired defence officials, according to sources.

The final choice will be made after one-on-one interviews scheduled for August 11 and 12, where the panel will assess not only their professional experience but also their commitment to the role and willingness to work out of Ayodhya.