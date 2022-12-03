Whenever SP is set to lose, poor Dimple is sent to contest: UP CM

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath Friday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncles Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav while addressing a rally in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, which is headed to a bypoll.

“Whenever they have to lose an election, they make allegations and send poor Dimple to contest the poll to lose. This is what happened in Firozabad and then in Kannauj in the past,” said Adityanath,

Adityanath said there are different “brands” of samajwad (socialism) in the same family. Shivpal’s samajwad, he said, is lathait (cane). This brand, said Adityanath, believes in “jiski lathi, uski bhains” (might is right).

He added that the samajwad of Ram Gopal Yadav has turned into punjivad (capitalism) as he believes that all land belongs to him. Adityanath said that the samajwad of Akhilesh is avasarvad (opportunist).

At a rally in bypoll-bound Rampur Assembly constituency, Adityanath said that former state minister Azam Khan was suffering the consequences of his own karname (deeds) and badjubani (foul language).

Adityanath, without naming Khan, said the leader from the district has constantly been complaining of “injustice” and blaming the government.

“But the fact is that he is suffering the consequence of his own “karname” (acts) and “badjubani” (foul language),” said Adityanath.

“He is continuously complaining among you that injustice has been done to him but he is misleading. A person gets punishment for his deeds and faces the results of acts he has done. Moreover, the matter is in the court which is deciding on the cases based on merit. He should rather take care of his health,” the Chief Minister said.