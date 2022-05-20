Wheat crisis: UP govt reduces allocation of wheat under food schemes

With wheat procurement figures bottoming out, the state government Thursday changed the quantum of wheat and rice allocated to beneficiaries of various government schemes in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the National Food Security Act, the scale of distribution has been revised for the period between June 2022 and March 2023.

As per the revised guidelines, the allocation of wheat has been reduced to 14 kg for Antyodaya cardholders from 20 kg earlier, while the allocation of rice has been increased to 21 kg from 15 kg earlier.

Priority Household cardholders would now get 2 kg wheat and 3 kg rice per unit – against 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per unit earlier. Meanwhile, there would be no wheat allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and each beneficiary would get only 5 kg rice from May to September. Earlier, the beneficiaries were eligible to receive 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per unit, informed a senior government official. There are 3.61 crore cardholders and 14.98 crore units that are given subsidised or free ration in Uttar Pradesh under various government schemes.