scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Wheat crisis: UP govt reduces allocation of wheat under food schemes

Under the National Food Security Act, the scale of distribution has been revised for the period between June 2022 and March 2023.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
May 20, 2022 3:54:45 am
As per the revised guidelines, the allocation of wheat has been reduced to 14 kg for Antyodaya cardholders from 20 kg earlier, while the allocation of rice has been increased to 21 kg from 15 kg earlier.

With wheat procurement figures bottoming out, the state government Thursday changed the quantum of wheat and rice allocated to beneficiaries of various government schemes in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the National Food Security Act, the scale of distribution has been revised for the period between June 2022 and March 2023.

As per the revised guidelines, the allocation of wheat has been reduced to 14 kg for Antyodaya cardholders from 20 kg earlier, while the allocation of rice has been increased to 21 kg from 15 kg earlier.

More from Lucknow
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Priority Household cardholders would now get 2 kg wheat and 3 kg rice per unit – against 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per unit earlier. Meanwhile, there would be no wheat allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and each beneficiary would get only 5 kg rice from May to September. Earlier, the beneficiaries were eligible to receive 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per unit, informed a senior government official. There are 3.61 crore cardholders and 14.98 crore units that are given subsidised or free ration in Uttar Pradesh under various government schemes.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...Premium
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement