What women empowerment resolution said

The resolution emphasised the need for greater decision-making powers for women, particularly in political and social spheres.

Moved under Rule 103 of the House, the resolution, originally presented in Hindi, seeking a five-hour special session on ‘nari sashaktikaran’ (women empowerment) stated that while the Constitution guarantees gender equality, women are yet to receive their due place across sectors.

“Women have been ensured significant participation in political, social, economic, educational and health sectors during the NDA government’s tenure, but they have not yet received the position envisaged by the spirit of the Constitution,” it said.

The resolution emphasised the need for greater decision-making powers for women, particularly in political and social spheres.

Referring to recent legislative measures, it noted that the incumbent Central government had passed the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023’, claiming that certain “hurdles” are arising in granting greater rights to women. The resolution sought a discussion on identifying and resolving the said hurdles to ensure women’s empowerment in the wake of the defeat of the Centre’s Constitution 131st Amendment Bill.