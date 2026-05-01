What women empowerment resolution said

“Women have been ensured significant participation in political, social, economic, educational and health sectors during the NDA government’s tenure, but they have not yet received the position envisaged by the spirit of the Constitution,” it said.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
1 min readLucknowMay 1, 2026 05:17 AM IST
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Moved under Rule 103 of the House, the resolution, originally presented in Hindi, seeking a five-hour special session on ‘nari sashaktikaran’ (women empowerment) stated that while the Constitution guarantees gender equality, women are yet to receive their due place across sectors.

“Women have been ensured significant participation in political, social, economic, educational and health sectors during the NDA government’s tenure, but they have not yet received the position envisaged by the spirit of the Constitution,” it said.

The resolution emphasised the need for greater decision-making powers for women, particularly in political and social spheres.

Referring to recent legislative measures, it noted that the incumbent Central government had passed the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023’, claiming that certain “hurdles” are arising in granting greater rights to women. The resolution sought a discussion on identifying and resolving the said hurdles to ensure women’s empowerment in the wake of the defeat of the Centre’s Constitution 131st Amendment Bill.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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