What should an MLA do when a fake post goes viral? UP workshop has answers

What should an MLA do when an objectionable or fake post goes viral? Ignore it, respond to it — or simply block it? What to do if a fraudulent caller claims to be from a high-ranking office in the government or the party? How to secure your phone when in public?

For Uttar Pradesh legislators, the answers came during a workshop on cybersecurity. The solutions offered were simple: don’t react in haste; learn how to block negative, objectionable or unnecessary posts and protect your digital footprint.

The four-day workshop, titled “Cyber Security: A Digital Security Briefing for Legislators”, ended on Tuesday in Lucknow.

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During the workshop, the legislators shared how they were vulnerable to cyber fraud, and they were in turn told that while social media has become an important tool for elected representatives to communicate with people, they should exercise “restraint” and remain “vigilant”.

According to officials, MLAs were told that they should not treat every piece of information appearing on social media as genuine, and if they encounter negative, objectionable or unnecessary posts, the advice was not to engage with such content but to block them immediately.

An MLA who participated in the workshop told The Indian Express that the session highlighted growing risks around phone tracing, WhatsApp hacking, fake social-media identities, deepfakes and online financial fraud, particularly with elections approaching.

“The message was as much about protecting legislators’ public image as it was about maintaining the dignity of the legislature,” an MLA said.

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“The workshop was very meaningful and practical. We were given information about basic precautions, including two-factor authentication of social media accounts, and soon an SOP is also expected to be provided to us so that legislators know what to do in case of a cyber incident,” Apna Dal legislator Dr Surabhi said.

Officials said that the workshop went beyond dealing with online criticism, as cyber expert Amit Dubey informed legislators that cybercriminals were often not just interested in bank accounts and mobile phones but also in how public representatives’ digital identities, social media accounts, and public image could become targets.

Thus, MLAs were cautioned about suspicious links, unknown calls, fake messages, misleading social media posts and seemingly attractive online offers. “There is a lack of awareness about how easily information can be misused. We were surprised to learn that, with a mobile number or social media account, if not properly secured, a person can potentially be traced. Even details such as which hotel or vehicle has been booked or places visited can become accessible,” the MLA said.

Another MLA said the workshop also focused on the security of WhatsApp and other social-media accounts. “WhatsApp can be hacked, Facebook and other personal details can be accessed, and fake IDs can be created. Photographs, videos and even voices can be manipulated through deepfake technology. Messages can also be encrypted, so we need to be much more careful about what we share and whom we trust,” the MLA said.

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The participants said some of the legislators shared instances of financial fraud, while others spoke about calls purportedly made from government and political offices by the scammers. One of the MLAs from eastern UP also expressed concern about the changing profile of cyber fraudsters, warning that young people in smaller towns and semi-urban areas are increasingly getting involved in such crimes.

“Cyber scammers are often young people, and such activities are increasingly being seen in small towns and other places. The experts explained how suspicious apps can be identified and how their status and social media accounts can be checked if they are red-flagged,” the MLA said.

Participating MLAs told The Indian Express that Dubey also explained basic safeguards such as strong passwords, two-factor authentication for WhatsApp, and also assisted them to put it in their phones, regular security checks, and immediate reporting of fake profiles.