What is Ram Yantra made of and why it has been installed in Ram Temple in Ayodhya

3 min readLucknowUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 06:21 AM IST
Swami Govind Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Trust, said the Ram Yantra has now been installed in the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) on the second floor following completion of construction, marking the culmination of a long-awaited process.
A 3-by-3-ft Shri Ram Yantra weighing around 150 kg and carved out from five metals (panch dhatu) with an upper layer of 24-carat gold was installed on the second floor of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.
The Ram Yantra is a finely detailed diagram etched with intricate religious patterns featuring multiple interlocking triangles, precise trigonometric alignments, and concentric patterns designed in accordance with traditional shilpa shastra principles.
According to sources, these geometric forms, along with sacred inscriptions in Devanagari script embedded within the structure, are believed to act as channels of divine energy, creating a spiritually charged and harmonious environment within the temple.
Unlike a conventional idol or artefact, a yantra in Hindu tradition represents a metaphysical blueprint of cosmic forces. The Shri Ram Yantra, in particular, is associated with invoking the presence, protection, and blessings of Lord Ram, sources said.
The Ram Yantra carries an embedded Sanskrit prayer that symbolically invites Lord Ram to reside eternally at the temple just as he is believed to dwell in Vaikuntha with grace and serenity, while bestowing compassion and blessings upon all devotees, the sources said, adding, the prayer also invokes Lord Hanuman as a guardian force to protect the sacred space from negative influences.
The Yantra was consecrated in Kanchipuram under the guidance of Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi, Peethadipathi of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. Sources said that elaborate Vedic rituals and purification ceremonies were performed there, sanctifying the Ram Yantra before its journey to Ayodhya. It was transported through a ceremonial Rath Yatra from Kanchipuram between November and early December 2024 and formally handed over to Champat Rai, Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on December 12, 2024.
According to sources, the Ram Yantra has been modelled on an ancient Shri Ram Yantra housed in a temple in Kanchipuram, reflecting continuity of a centuries-old spiritual tradition. After being brought to Ayodhya, it was initially placed on the first floor of the temple, where daily rituals and prayers were conducted while construction of the second floor was underway.
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Swami Govind Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Trust, said the Ram Yantra has now been installed in the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) on the second floor following completion of construction, marking the culmination of a long-awaited process.
The ceremony was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), who, sources said, arrived in Ayodhya a day earlier with around 1,000 disciples.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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