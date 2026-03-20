What is Ram Yantra made of and why it has been installed in Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Swami Govind Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Trust, said the Ram Yantra has now been installed in the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) on the second floor following completion of construction, marking the culmination of a long-awaited process.

A 3-by-3-ft Shri Ram Yantra weighing around 150 kg and carved out from five metals (panch dhatu) with an upper layer of 24-carat gold was installed on the second floor of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

The Ram Yantra is a finely detailed diagram etched with intricate religious patterns featuring multiple interlocking triangles, precise trigonometric alignments, and concentric patterns designed in accordance with traditional shilpa shastra principles.

According to sources, these geometric forms, along with sacred inscriptions in Devanagari script embedded within the structure, are believed to act as channels of divine energy, creating a spiritually charged and harmonious environment within the temple.