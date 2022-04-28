‘What did he do to deserve this?’ Wife of man killed in Noida brawl

A day after a 30-year-old man was beaten to death during a brawl at a pub in Noida’s Gardens Galleria mall, police arrested seven men, including five restaurant employees.

“Nine men are involved in the brawl-murder incident and we have arrested seven. One is unknown and the other is absconding. Five of the accused are restaurant staffers and the others are security guards from the mall. We found that the security personnel behaved rashly,” Additional DCP(Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

Brajesh Rai, who worked at a private firm in Noida, was at Lost Lemons gastropub with his office colleagues on Monday night when they got into a fight with the restaurant staffers over the bill. The fight escalated and Rai was fatally injured. According to police, Brajesh’s autopsy report revealed that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and ruptured his spleen. Brajesh is survived by his wife and two children who live in Noida.

On Wednesday, the family went to their hometown in Bihar’s Chhapra for the final rites. Pooja, Brajesh’s wife, blamed police and his friends for not informing her on time. “I last spoke to him in the evening. He said he would be back by 10.30 pm. I was waiting and kept calling him. I called his colleagues but they didn’t tell me anything. I was worried and started looking for him. At 3 am, one of his colleagues said Brajesh was injured in a brawl. When I reached the hospital, I found he had died. Police and his colleagues were standing there, not doing anything. I wish I knew what happened. My kids keep asking about their father and I don’t know what to say. What did my husband do to deserve this? He was punched and brutally assaulted… all over a food bill. What were the others doing? None of them has injuries,” said Pooja, a school teacher. The family shifted from Mumbai to Noida around four months ago. “I feel completely lost. What crime did my husband commit? My father and father-in-law don’t earn. Brajesh was our backbone… I need help for my children,” said Pooja.

A senior police officer said, “We saw the autopsy reports and conducted an enquiry. The man was repeatedly punched and kicked in the abdomen. He also sustained injuries on his head. There was internal bleeding and a spleen rupture…” The arrested accused are restaurant managers Devender Singh and Sunder Singh, Kumer Singh, Himanshu Kumar, Medi Thakur, Guddu Singh and Kapil Singh.

Additional DCP Singh said the pub has been sealed and security has been increased at the mall. According to police, after dinner, Rai and his colleagues were handed a bill of Rs 7,400. The men allegedly had an argument with the staffers over additional charges and a fight broke out. The mall security head and PR department did not respond to calls and texts seeking comment.