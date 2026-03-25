What caused collapse of cold storage unit in Prayagraj that killed four labourers

SDRF personnel search in the debris at the cold storage facility collapse site in the Phaphamau area, in Prayagraj on Monday. (ANI Photo)

A day after a cold storage unit collapsed in Prayagraj’s Phaphamau area, leaving four dead and 13 injured, police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including the facility owner, Ansar Ahmed, a former Uttar Pradesh minister.

An ammonia gas explosion in the facility triggered the collapse of the structure and the incident appeared to be a result of negligence and inaction by the owner, manager and other staff responsible for running the operations of the cold storage, police said.

An FIR was registered at Phaphamau police station against Ansar Ahmed, 70, six others by name and five unidentified persons on charges of murder and negligence. Apart from murder and negligence, charges of wrongful confinement, negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material, negligent handling of machinery, and acts endangering life and personal safety were also invoked in the FIR.