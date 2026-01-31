Western disturbance likely to bring 3 days of rain in Uttar Pradesh: IMD

Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall over the next three days, from February 1, due to a Western Disturbance, according to the weather department. The passage of the last active Western Disturbance has also led to a significant drop in temperature and increased fog on Saturday.

After a slight temperature rise, another drop is expected from February 4, experts said.

“A drop in the temperature was observed across the state during the last 48 hours due to the influence of cold and dry northwesterly winds coming from the snow-covered mountainous regions. Temperatures in many places fell below normal. Increased atmospheric stability is expected to lead to increased fog on January 31, with dense to very dense fog potentially causing a further slight drop in temperature,” said an officer of the Lucknow Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).