Western disturbance likely to bring 3 days of rain in Uttar Pradesh: IMD

The passage of the last active Western Disturbance has also led to a significant drop in temperature and increased fog in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, IMD stated.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
1 min readLucknowJan 31, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Make us preferred source on Google

Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall over the next three days, from February 1, due to a Western Disturbance, according to the weather department. The passage of the last active Western Disturbance has also led to a significant drop in temperature and increased fog on Saturday.

After a slight temperature rise, another drop is expected from February 4, experts said.

“A drop in the temperature was observed across the state during the last 48 hours due to the influence of cold and dry northwesterly winds coming from the snow-covered mountainous regions.  Temperatures in many places fell below normal.  Increased atmospheric stability is expected to lead to increased fog on January 31, with dense to very dense fog potentially causing a further slight drop in temperature,” said an officer of the Lucknow Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Besides, from February 1, the temperature will also rise by 2-4°C and fog will decrease due to increased atmospheric instability, the officer added.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
“It seems the process will now be discontinued”: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement