West UP rally Amit Shah invokes Kairana exodus; lauds law & order under Yogi govt

The three repealed farm laws found no mention as claims of improved law and order took centrestage in Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Saharanpur on Thursday.

The rally was conducted along with laying of the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari University in the district’s Punwarka village.

The riots in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, and alleged migration from Kairana, found repeated mentions in speeches of both Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shah said: “In 2017, I had come to Saharanpur and after the sabha, many people met me and told me, ‘We will bring about change in Uttar Pradesh but with the change, will migration occurring here reduce?’ I had told them, ‘You bring BJP to power once; aapke palayan karane-waale Uttar Pradesh se palayan kar jaayenge (those responsible for your exodus will exit UP).”

He said, “I want to congratulate Yogi-ji for completely freeing all of western UP of gunda, mafia, and elements that used to rule…. There was a time when not only were there riots here but women had to be sent to other states to study…. Today, no mother, no sister or daughter in western UP needs to go outside for studies — no one dares misbehave with them.”

Adityanath said: “There were riots in Muzaffarnagar; in Saharanpur who has not seen how shops and establishments of Sikhs were set on fire and work was done to push Saharanpur into the fire of riots? There were riots in Bijnor, riots in Bareilly, and months of curfew because as a result. There were also attacks on our faith. During ‘saawan’ it was said that kanwar yatra will not be allowed, and if a daughter asked for security, they would go unheard.

“Who does not know that the prime culprit in Muzaffarnagar riots was honoured in Lucknow in the (then) chief minister’s residence and work was done to further increase the confidence of the rioters?”

He said: “In the last few years, you must have seen that in the state there have been no riots — be it kanwar yatra or Holi or Diwali, Durga Puja or Janmashtami, all festivals are being celebrated peacefully,” .

Shah presented figures to bolster his claims of decreased crime in the state: he said that under the BJP government UP has seen a drop of 70% in dacoity, 69% in armed loot, 30% in murder, and 22.5% in dowry death.

Farmers’ protests against the now-repealed laws had seen widespread participation of farmers from western UP, including from Saharanpur. While the repealed laws found no mention in their speeches, the two leaders claimed that there has been an improvement in making payments to sugarcane farmers.

Shah said, “…be it western or eastern UP, not a single mill has been sold or closed down after the Yogi government came to power. We said farmers will get paid for their sugarcane on time and I want to say that the work to get payments of 90% of farmers has been done. Work has also been initiated for the remaining 10%. Payments worth Rs 1.44 lakh have been made in last four-five years by the Yogi government.”