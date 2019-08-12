Went missing a week ago, Lucknow woman’s body found in Rae Bareli; 2 held

A policeman’s son and a relative of a real estate agent were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 27-year-old woman from Lucknow over her salary dues.

Hours after their arrest, police recovered the partially decomposed body of the woman from a Rae Bareli river. The woman, a resident of Lucknow, had gone missing a week ago.

Para Police Station of Lucknow has booked four people for rape and murder.

The four accused are — a real estate agent for whom the victim worked, his brother-in-law, a business partner and a friend who is the son of a sub-inspector posted with the 35th PAC battalion in Lucknow.

The real estate agent and his business partner are absconding.

According to police, the conspiracy was hatched by her employer because she was allegedly badgering him for her due payment. After being dropped at Bangla Bazar on August 3, she went missing, police said. A missing person’s report was filed at Para Police Station on August 5 by her brother. After the woman’s brother suspected murder, an FIR was registered against her employer and others.

“The woman wanted to leave her job as a property dealer. Her employer was willing to pay Rs 3 lakh to her. She, however, claimed that her due payment was much more. There was an argument between them and after that, he decided to kill her,” said Lucknow SP (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat.

“On August 3, the woman got into a car at the Bangla Bazar intersection. The cop’s son was driving the car and the rest three strangled her to death and dumped her body in the Sai river of Rae Bareli,” Rawat said.

The four accused were booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 376 (rape). A medical report of the woman did not confirm any sexual assault. Her brother said she had been working for the real estate agent since her separation from her husband two years ago. She is survived by her five siblings a nd her four-year-old son.