Went extra mile for our workers amid pandemic: NTPC

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Friday claimed to have gone “the extra mile” for its employees during the Covid-19 pandemic while others implemented cost-cutting measures.

The company claimed to have implemented various measures to ensure financially sustainable and dignified lives for the families of its employees who died of Covid-19. These were among several employee-friendly policies that had set a benchmark, it added.

“While many companies have taken drastic cost-cutting measures, which also includes offloading employees during the ongoing pandemic, NTPC has been utilising all the resources at its command to not only lend a helping hand, but it has gone the extra mile for its employees to provide more than a healing touch,” NTPC said in a statement.