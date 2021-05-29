scorecardresearch
Friday, May 28, 2021
Went extra mile for our workers amid pandemic: NTPC

The company claimed to have implemented various measures to ensure financially sustainable and dignified lives for the families of its employees who died of Covid-19.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
May 29, 2021 5:08:11 am
These were among several employee-friendly policies that had set a benchmark, it added.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Friday claimed to have gone “the extra mile” for its employees during the Covid-19 pandemic while others implemented cost-cutting measures.

The company claimed to have implemented various measures to ensure financially sustainable and dignified lives for the families of its employees who died of Covid-19. These were among several employee-friendly policies that had set a benchmark, it added.

“While many companies have taken drastic cost-cutting measures, which also includes offloading employees during the ongoing pandemic, NTPC has been utilising all the resources at its command to not only lend a helping hand, but it has gone the extra mile for its employees to provide more than a healing touch,” NTPC said in a statement.

