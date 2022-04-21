Welfare of elderly saints, cultural centre on Yogi’s tourism agenda

With religious tourism, the welfare of elderly saints and priests and publicity of local history and icons in mind, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued a slew of directions to officials that included forming a “special board” for the welfare of elderly saints, pujaris and purohits, construction of a “Ramayana gallery”, books on the history of each of 75 districts, a “Gaurav gallery” in every university and developing an “integrated temple information system”.

Reviewing presentations by the departments of culture and tourism in the presence of cabinet ministers, the CM also asked officials to construct a “Ramayana cultural centre” in Barabanki and open academies for the development of local languages such as Braj, Awadhi, Bundeli and Bhojpuri.

Fulfilling the electoral promise to “ensure the welfare of elderly saints, pujaris and purohits”, Adityanath instructed officials to form a special board for them so that “the schemes for their overall welfare could be implemented properly”. The ruling BJP had made the promise in its election manifesto for the 2022 Assembly elections.

During his visit to Ayodhya recently, he had directed officials to stop collecting house tax on commercial rate from muth and other religious institutions and advised them to rather collect a token amount, if needed.

In an attempt to promote religious tourism in the state, the CM asked officials to develop an online integrated temple information system within 100 days with detailed information on prominent temples, their history, route map, etc and ordered the setting up of “Bhajan Sandhya Sthals” in Prayagraj, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Varanasi, besides getting a “cultural mapping” done for the Ramayana era traditions.