WEF meet: Yogi to lead UP delegation to Davos next month

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be leading a delegation from Uttar Pradesh to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to January 20.

Officials said the opportunity would also be used by the state to publicise its upcoming Global Investors Summit to be held in February. The expenditure for the visit would be incurred from the funds meant for the summit, it is learnt.

The state government plans to visit various countries to spread awareness about the upcoming summit, informing about the incentives being offered by the state to attract investments. This would also be used as an opportunity by the state to talk about its initiatives targeting bigger economic goals along with sustainable development.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country formally began its G-20 presidency, saying India is shaping new paradigms for human-centric globalisation.

“Under leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India is shaping new paradigms of human centric globalisation encompassing the generous and sublime spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. G-20 presidency is a clear proof of this,” he tweeted.

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia last month. The next G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi.

– with inputs from PTI