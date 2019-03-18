Weeks after teenager gang-raped in UP village, three arrested

THREE PERSONS were arrested Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in a cane field in a village in Muzzafarnagar last month, police said. They added that the suspects, who continued to sexually abuse her since, also made a mobile phone clip of the act, which went viral on social media Sunday. Two more suspects were absconding and a search was on for them, police said.

Advertising

The victim’s brother filed a complaint against five persons of the village Sunday after he saw the video clip. The victim told him about her ordeal and that the culprits had threatened to kill her family members and upload the video on social media.

“The victim was sent for medical examination after we registered an FIR Sunday. We arrested three of the total five suspects, a hunt is on for the other two. They were booked under IPC section 376-D (rape by one or more persons),506 (criminal intimidation), section 17 of the SC/ST Act and the 67 IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene matter in electronic form),” said Kamal Singh Chauhan, the local police in-charge.

Police said all the suspects were aged between 20 and 24 years. The three arrested were identified only as Umama, Saboor and Farid while two others, Danish and Maaz are absconding.

Advertising

“We also recovered a country-made pistol that the suspects used to threaten the victim,” said Chuahan.

All five were also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, police said.