Weeks after firing on professor, his brother shot at in Agra: Police

Assistant professor Dr R K Bharti was attacked by unidentified motorcyclists on June 28 while he was on a morning walk at Kalindi Vihar area.

OVER a month after a 48-year-old assistant professor at B R Ambedkar University was shot at while he was on a morning walk in Agra, an unidentified persons shot at his younger brother on Thursday, injuring him.

Hari Shankar 45, was a complainant in the case filed in connection with the attack on his elder brother, Dr R K Bharti, on June 28. Police suspect that both the incidents are linked because “similar modus operandi” was used, sources said.

Agra police arrested two persons – Bharti’s neigbour Suresh Baghel and his associate Montu – in connection with the attack on Bharti and said it was the fallout of a dispute over money. Both accused are lodged in Agra jail.

On Thursday afternoon, Hari Shankar, a property dealer , was sitting outside a friend’s shop at Tehri Baghia locality when two unidentified persons on a motorcycle shot at him and fled. Hari Shankar suffered three bullet injuries on the leg and was taken to a hospital where doctors said his condition was now stable. Police are collecting CCTV footage of the area.

Station House Officer, Etamaddulah police station, Udayveer Singh Malik said Hari Shankar has alleged that Suresh Baghel’s brother Bobby was behind the attack on him. Police are probing the allegations and are also planning to question Suresh Baghel in jail after obtaining permission from the court. “Both Suresh and Bobby have criminal cases against them,” said Malik.

Assistant professor Dr R K Bharti was attacked by unidentified motorcyclists on June 28 while he was on a morning walk at Kalindi Vihar area. A passerby took him to hospital. Bharti suffered three bullet injuries—two in the stomach and one in his thigh. Hari Shankar filed an FIR against two unidentified persons at the Etamaddulah police station.

Malik said during investigation it came to light that Hari Shankar had given Rs 1 lakh to Bobby in the past. This led to a dispute after Bobby allegedly did not repay him. Dr Bharti is also into the property business and stays with Hari Shankar at Tehri Baghia area, said Malik.

Police later arrested Suresh Baghel and Montu in the case. A pistol allegedly used in the crime was recovered from their possession, said Malik.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.