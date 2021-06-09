Weekend & night curfews to continue UP reopens, Covid curbs eased in all districts

The decision comes in the wake of the state reporting 797 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while 2,224 more patients recovered from the infection. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Partial Covid curfew will be relaxed in all the 75 districts from Wednesday as the number of active cases in the last three remaining districts of Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Meerut dipped below 600 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

However, the weekend and night curfews will continue across the state, they added.

The decision comes in the wake of the state reporting 797 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while 2,224 more patients recovered from the infection. At least 94 deaths were reported, taking the total number of active cases to 14,067 by Tuesday.

Earlier on May 30, the state government had decided to relax the partial Covid curfew in districts with less than 600 active cases.

According to the government order, if the number of active cases in any of the 55 districts crossed the 600-mark, then automatically restrictions will be enforced there. Similarly, if the number of active cases in a certain district goes below 600 as per the Health Department’s daily Covid report, then automatically it will be entitled to curfew relaxations.

The Covid curfew in these districts will be relaxed five days a week – from 7 am to 7 pm – outside the containment zones. The weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday, and night curfews from 7 pm to 7 am will continue across the state.

According to the existing rules, markets and shops outside containment zones in all districts will be allowed to run from Tuesday to Friday. During the Saturdays and Sundays, several campaigns, including cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging – will be conducted across the state in both rural and urban areas. All shopkeepers, staff and customers will have to adhere to the basic Covid protocols of wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers. If anyone fails to comply, action will be taken under the Epidemic Act.

In addition to this, no more than 25 guests will be allowed in any function at a time. In last rites, as many as 20 people will be allowed to participate. In auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws, a maximum of three persons, including the driver, will be allowed. In four-wheelers, a maximum four persons will be allowed. Eggs, meat and fish shops will be allowed to open in closed spaces while maintaining proper sanitisation steps. Coaching institutions, cinema, swimming pool, bar and shopping malls will remain closed.