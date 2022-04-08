Week after issuing ‘rape’ threat, seer booked in UP’s Khairabad

Around a week after his hate speech in UP’s Sitapur district, the manager of a matt, Mahant Bajrang Muni, was booked on Friday after his videos went viral on the social media.

In the videos, Muni is heard threatening to rape women of another community if a single Hindu woman is harassed. “I am telling you with love. If you harass a single Hindu girl, then I will openly rape your daughters after picking them up from your houses,” he is heard saying in one of the purported videos on April 2 in Sitapur’s Khairabad town. He is seen surrounded by a crowd, including policemen, while he says this sitting inside a car.

However, on Friday evening, Muni issued an apology, saying: “To all the mothers and sisters, I would like to apologise. If my video, which is viral, has hurt them, please forgive me for it. All sisters and mothers are worth worshiping for me. I respect all women.”

Earlier during the day, he had said the video was being distorted and showed out of context. “The thing is that when you see the whole video, you will see the truth… See, this is Khairabad. Eighty per cent population here is Muslim, while 20 per cent are Hindus. I don’t need to tell you how 20 per cent Hindus live here. You know the situation in Kashmir and Mewat. Two of our saints have been murdered here in the past. And I have been attacked nine times and today, too, I am disabled. There is a Sheesha waali masjid. That day (April 2), we had a Kalash Yatra, and these people were climbing their terrace with stones and sticks and wanted to repeat a Karauli-like incident. But I would like to thank the administration, government and police that because of their alertness, no such incident happened. When the administration stopped such an incident, they started abusing. We said that if you do so, the power to tolerate will finish, and that if you commit atrocities against our daughters, then your daughters won’t be safe.”

After the videos had gone viral, the police took cognisance of his speech and on Friday lodged a case against him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Circle Officer (City) Piyush Kumar Singh said a case against Muni had been lodged at the Khairabad police station after a complaint was received from a local resident.

“He has been booked under Sections 354-A (making sexual remarks), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC. Further action will be taken as per the probe,” Singh said.

A senior police officer said Muni was the manager of the Kamaal Sarai Sangath (Matt) in Khairabad. “He was transferred here 1.5 years ago, and has made several controversial remarks in the past too,” said the officer.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the FIR had been lodged and further action was underway. Asked why sections for promoting enmity amid groups was not invoked in the case, Kumar said: “The probe is going on. It will be done if needed.”

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the speech and sought Muni’s arrest at the earliest.

“The NCW has taken serious note of the incident and condemns the statement made by the accused. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to UP DGP to immediately intervene and to register an FIR against the accused. NCW has also sought arrest of the accused at the earliest,” the NCW tweeted on Friday.

In another tweet, the NCW wrote: “NCW has also written seeking appropriate measures from police to curb people from using such outrageous language for women and not be a mute spectator in such incidents. A copy of the letter has also been sent to SP Sitapur.”