Week after allegation of sexual assault on patient, 4 Prayagraj hospital docs booked

According to the victim’s elder brother, he got her admitted to the hospital on May 29 following a severe complication in her intestine.

A week after four doctors at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRN) were alleged to have sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman during treatment, the Prayagraj police on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with the incident. The victim died on Tuesday during treatment at the hospital, which comes within the ambit of the City Kotwali police station.

Police said it took long to file an FIR as an inquiry was underway on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother on June 3. Hospital authorities denied sexual assault saying nothing came out in their inquiry into the matter.

The FIR was registered against four unidentified doctors at a local police station. However, no one has been arrested in connection with the case as yet.

Sarvashresth Tripathi, senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, said a thorough investigation would be done and all allegations would be looked into.

The woman’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy. Police said her statement could not be recorded during the inquiry as her condition hadn’t improved.

According to the victim’s elder brother, he got her admitted to the hospital on May 29 following a severe complication in her intestine. She was operated upon two days later.

“After coming out of the operation theatre, my sister was not in a condition to speak. She asked me to look for a pen and paper to write something. When I gave them to her, she indicated that something wrong had been done with her by four doctors. With a gesture of hand, she said that she was raped. I circulated her letter and sought public help to get a case registered,” her brother said.

On June 3, a complaint was filed at Kotwali police station on the basis of the letter that had, by then, gone viral on social media. “Police recorded my statement but didn’t file an FIR while my sister was alive. I approached several senior police officers but no one took the matter seriously. My sister was a graduate and could tell the difference between an operation and rape,” her brother said.

“A case was finally registered after my sister’s death on Tuesday,” he said, adding that her last rites have been performed.

Dr SP Singh, Principal, SRN Medical Hospital and College, said the patient was in shock when brought to the hospital. He added that as her health indicators were not good at the time, the doctors performed an operation and she had been on ventilator support thereafter.

“On getting know about the rape allegation, I got the complaint probed. The chief medical officer of Prayagraj also ordered an inquiry into the matter. Neither of the two inquiries found any substance to the allegation. Nothing was found in pathological and medico legal inquiries done on the allegation as well. I have no idea why the police still hasn’t filed a case,” Singh said.

He added that the victim’s statement that something wrong was done to her inside the operation theatre need not mean she was raped.

Anjani Singh, station house officer, City Kotwali police station, said an inquiry was conducted after which a case was registered against the four unidentified doctors of the hospital.

He refused to disclose the outcome of the inquiry report.

The case was filed under IPC sections 376-D (intercourse of any member of the management or staff of a hospital with any woman in that hospital) and 376 (2)-D (being on the management or on the staff of a hospital, takes advantage or his official position and commits rape on a woman in that hospital).