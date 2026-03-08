‘We don’t feel safe even in our homes’: Families in Bahraich in fear amid animal attacks

The fields where the boy was found after the attack in Azamgarhpurva village of Bahraich district. Express photo

Around 7 pm on Friday, as Phula Devi prepared dinner at her home in Azamgarhpurva village of Bahraich district, little did she know what lay in store in the next few minutes.

Her sister-in-law, Meena, who sat on a cot nearby cutting vegetables in a dim light of oil lamp amid a power outage, noticed a leopard entering the house and pouncing on Phula’s seven-year-old son Raghuveer who was playing in the courtyard.

Meena raised an alarm, but by the time other family members and neighbours rushed to the scene, the animal had dragged the child away into the fields.

A group chased the animal and after searching for some time found the child in a mutilated condition nearly 500 metres from the house. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.