WATCH: UP Police frisk people at gunpoint in Badaun, say ‘tactical technique’ to avoid casualties

Badaun SSP Ashok Tripathi on Monday defended police action after a video emerged on social media of security personnel frisking several people at gunpoint in western Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district.

In a video released by news agency ANI, Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were seen pointing rifles at motorists during a routine security check in Wazirganj area on June 20.

Police point gun at people during regular vehicle checking in Wazirganj, Badaun. (20.6.19) pic.twitter.com/N02fSAYwsx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2019

SSP Tripathi told ANI that the police has adopted necessary precautions during security checks after suffering fatalities in the past.

“There have been incidents earlier where people of criminal mentality fired at the police during vehicle checking. We have suffered casualties due to such incidents, that is why a tactical technique is being used,” Tripathi said.