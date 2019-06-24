Toggle Menu
WATCH: UP Police frisk people at gunpoint in Badaun, say ‘tactical technique’ to avoid casualties

Senior Superintendent of Police in Badaun, Ashok Kumar Tripathi said that the heightened security measures have been adopted in the wake of previous incidents where people have shot at policemen during vehicle checking.

SSP Tripathi told ANI that the police has adopted necessary precautions during security checks after suffering fatalities in the past.

Badaun SSP Ashok Tripathi on Monday defended police action after a video emerged on social media of security personnel frisking several people at gunpoint in western Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district.

 

In a video released by news agency ANI, Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were seen pointing rifles at motorists during a routine security check in Wazirganj area on June 20.

“There have been incidents earlier where people of criminal mentality fired at the police during vehicle checking. We have suffered casualties due to such incidents, that is why a tactical technique is being used,” Tripathi said.

