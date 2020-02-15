Watch: Akhilesh scolds police officer after man breaks security and chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at rally

Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav. (File) Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday lashed out at a police officer after a man breached security and chanted “Jai Shri Ram” near his dais. The incident occurred when the Samajwadi leader was addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Yadav is seen scolding the police officer for the lapse. “Ye aa kese gya yaaha. Kya kar rahe the aap (How did he reach here. What were you doing),” Yadav was heard saying.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav scolds a police officer after a man went near the dais and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while he was addressing a gathering in Kannauj district today. pic.twitter.com/2XGk9kQHhh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2020

“How can he reach here under your security,” he said to the police officer, who in his defence was heard saying that the man suddenly emerged from the crowd.

At the rally, the Samajwadi Party supremo also took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government saying that it is working the way Hitler’s minister Joseph Goebbels used to. He also accused the government of projecting lies as truth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd