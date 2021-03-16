UP: Lawyer booked for giving call to ‘behead’ Shia Waqf Board chief

The Moradabad police have registered an FIR against former district bar association president on charges of promoting enmity between classes and criminal intimidation after he allegedly announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for “beheading” former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran that he (Rizvi) alleged “promote terrorism and jihad”.

The case against Ameerul Hasan Zaidi was filed after his speech went viral on social media.

Taking cognizance of the “objectionable” speech, an FIR has been lodged against Ameerul Hasan under IPC section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Civil Lines police station on Sunday, said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Amit Kumar Anand.

He added that action in the case would be taken on the basis of evidence collected during investigation. Police are yet to record the statement of Ameerul Hasan.

Station House Officer, Civil Lines police station, Yogendra Krishna said CD containing Ameerul Hasan’s speech would be sent to FSL for examination.

According to the police, during preliminary inquiry it came to light that on March 13 at a function organised at IMA Hall in civil line area of Moradabad, Ameerul Hasan, while accusing Wasim Rizvi of hurting religious statement of community, announced that whoever will bring the head of him (Wasim Rizvi) he would be rewarded with Rs 11 lakh.

The speech of Ameerul Hasan was widely shared on social media.

On coming to know, Moradabad police Sunday lodged a case against Ameerul Hasan on a complaint of sub-inspector Kapil Kumar.

Protests are regularly being organised in Uttar Pradesh since after Waseem Rizvi filed PIL seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran that he alleged promote terrorism and jihad.

On Sunday, protest was organised in Sambhal demanding action against Wasim Rizvi. Protest was earlier held in other districts of state including Muzaffarnagar.

Earlier, the president of a Muslim outfit — Shiane Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association— Hasnain Jaffrey announced a Rs 20,000 reward for Rizvi’s beheading. He accused Rizvi for insulting the Quran-e-Paaq.

Clerics and organisations in Uttar Pradesh, both from the Shia and Sunni communities, condemned Rizvi.