‘Was like Draupadi’s cheerharan scene’: Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition for defeat of Constitutional Bill in Lok Sabha

Likening the Opposition leaders’ behaviour in Parliament during the debate on the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill on Thursday to the “cheerharan” (disrobing) of Draupadi in the Mahabharat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday targeted the INDIA bloc, particularly the SP, over the defeat of the Bill that sought to implement the women quota post the delimitation of the constituencies.

“The scene that played out in the House. How the INDIA bloc — Congress, SP, TMC, and DMK acted draws our attention back to the scene of the ‘cheerharan’ (disrobing) of Draupadi in full assembly. The nature of the remarks, especially the irresponsible comments made by the Opposition leaders, the behaviour (they displayed) is known to everyone,” Adityanath told mediapersons here.