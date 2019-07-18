Wanted Maoist arrested from Bareilly railway station: UP ATS

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Wednesday arrested an alleged Maoist, identified as Kheem Singh Bora, from the Bareilly railway station. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, announced by Uttarakhand police in 2017. Four criminal cases, including charges of sedition and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), are pending against him.

DGP OP Singh told mediapersons that Kheem Singh Bora was arrested on the basis of details revealed during the interrogation of another suspect arrested for Naxal links, Manish Srivastava. He was arrested from Bhopal recently and is now in jail. Manish told police that Bora, who hails from Almora in Uttarakhand, was travelling to Dhanbad to meet his associates.

The ATS recovered a .315 country-made pistol, some literature and a pen drive from the arrested suspect. “Bora joined the Maoist Central Committee of India (MCCI) in 2003. He had organised a 15-day arms training camp of MCCI-PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) in a forest in Nainital’s Hastpur Khatta area. He was also involved in display of anti-government publicity material during assembly elections in 2012, 2016 and the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, ADG, ATS, Aseem Arun said.

ATS officers also said Bora had allegedly tried to set on fire the vehicle of the sub-divisional magistrate in Nainital and had allegedly carried out a low-intensity explosion in Someshwar area of Almora outside the local MLA’s residence. He was also involved in advocating the Maoist ideology among students, labourers, farmers and youths, the ATS alleged.

“Bora is a member of CPI’s (Maoist) USAC-3 (Uttar Bihar-Uttar Pradesh-Uttrakhand Special Area Committee). He was secretary of USAC at the time three USAC zonal committees were formed in 2006. Since the Maoist outfit was weak in Uttarakhand, he was trying to get membership of the CPI(M) central committee,” ADG Arun claimed.

Bora has four cases registered against him at Udham Singh Nagar, Almora and Nainital. Among the four cases, three are under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) while two are under IPC section 121-A (punishment under waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India). He faces one case under UAPA.

Bora would be brought to Lucknow from Bareilly and be produced in the special court Thursday where the ATS would also seek his custody for interrogation, the ADG said.