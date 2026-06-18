Wanted in teacher suicide case, absconding BSA arrested from Delhi

The family further alleged that a retired principal later intervened and brokered a deal under which Rs 16 lakh was to be paid. Under mounting pressure and in the hope of securing his reinstatement, Singh allegedly paid Rs 16 lakh in two instalments. Despite this, they claim, demands for additional money continued, and no joining letter was issued.

More than three months after an assistant teacher was found hanging at his home in Gorakhpur, police have arrested the absconding Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), accused of abetting the suicide, from Delhi.

Suspended BSA Shalini Srivastava had been absconding since assistant teacher Krishna Mohan Singh died by suicide. Srivastava also carried a reward of Rs 25,000.

“We have arrested Shalini Srivastava in Delhi and are bringing her to Gorakhpur,” said Ravi Singh, a Circle Officer in Gorakhpur.

For more than three months, police teams carried out searches and raids across several districts in an effort to trace the suspended education official.