Wanted in teacher suicide case, absconding BSA arrested from Delhi

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More than three months after an assistant teacher was found hanging at his home in Gorakhpur, police have arrested the absconding Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), accused of abetting the suicide, from Delhi.
Suspended BSA Shalini Srivastava had been absconding since assistant teacher Krishna Mohan Singh died by suicide. Srivastava also carried a reward of Rs 25,000.
“We have arrested Shalini Srivastava in Delhi and are bringing her to Gorakhpur,” said Ravi Singh, a Circle Officer in Gorakhpur.
For more than three months, police teams carried out searches and raids across several districts in an effort to trace the suspended education official.
According to police, Krishna Mohan Singh and two other teachers lost their jobs in 2021 after their appointments were declared void over alleged irregularities by the then Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Deoria. Singh had been serving at Krishak Laghu Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Deoria since 2016. Challenging the dismissal, he approached the Allahabad High Court, which in February 2025 directed the BSA to reconsider the matter and pass fresh orders strictly in accordance with the law.
Singh’s family has alleged that Shalini Srivastava, who was posted as BSA in Deoria at the time, and a clerk, Sanjeev Singh, demanded Rs 20 lakh through a middleman in exchange for a favourable order. According to the family, he was allegedly warned that if the money was not paid, the earlier adverse decision would be repeated despite the High Court’s directions.
The family further alleged that a retired principal later intervened and brokered a deal under which Rs 16 lakh was to be paid. Under mounting pressure and in the hope of securing his reinstatement, Singh allegedly paid Rs 16 lakh in two instalments. Despite this, they claim, demands for additional money continued, and no joining letter was issued.
Singh’s family claimed that he had approached the BSA on February 20 seeking the return of the paid money. They alleged that he was humiliated and harassed during the meeting. Unable to cope with the emotional distress and mounting pressure, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home the same day,” Singh’s family said.
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