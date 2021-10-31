UP: Wanted in 18 cases, dacoit Gauri Yadav killed in ‘encounter’

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh gunned down dacoit Uday Bhan Yadav alias Gauri Yadav in an alleged encounter in Chitrakoot district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Yadav was active in the ravines of UP and MP, and carried a reward of Rs 5.50 lakh — Rs 5 lakh by UP and Rs 50,000 by MP — for clues leading to his arresst, said Superintendent of Police, STF, Hemraj Meena.

STF said Yadav used to be a member of a robbery gang led by Shiv Kumar Patel alias Dadua. After the latter’s death in an encounter in 2007, the former joined hands with another dacoit Babuli Kol and the two were involved in several criminal activities. Yadav formed his own gang after the death of Babuli Kol in an encounter in September, 2019.

Police said Yadav had 50 criminal cases against him and police was actively pursuing him in connection with 18 cases.

Sleuths claimed to have recovered a 47-bore rifle, a factory-made rifle, an old module of Kalashnikov rifle, cartridges and other items from his possession.

A native of Bilhari village in Chitrakoot district, Yadav came into the spotlight after the murder of Delhi police sub-inspector Jai Bhagwan Sharma in 2013. He was also accused in the kidnapping and murder of two persons identified as Dharmendra Pandey and Harish Chandra Pandey in Chitrakoot in 2017, police added.

STF said it was tipped off on Friday that Yadav, along with his gang members, was on his way to the thickets of Madhav Bandh village in Chitrakoot. The informer told STF that the dacoit had planned a crime in the area.



A police team from Lucknow left for Chitrakoot. On reaching the spot, the team surrounded the area and lay in wait for the dacoits. A few hours later, the police team spotted 10-15 people near the thickets. The informer told them that one of them was Yadav.

As the sleuths asked the dacoits to surrender, they started firing and ran towards the thickets. The police team chased them and returned fire. Once the firing stopped, the sleuths found a body lying on the ground. The informer identified the person as Yadav. Other gang members managed to escape, police said.