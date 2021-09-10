Wanted criminal killed in Jaunpur encounter: Police

A wanted history-sheeter was gunned down in an encounter in Jaunpur district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. According to police, Prashant Pandey alias Kallu Pandey was wanted in more than 30 cases of loot and murder in Sultanpur, Jaunpur and Ambedkar Nagar districts, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was earlier announced on his capture.

“On early Thursday morning, we came to know about Pandey’s presence in the Sarpatahan area. Policemen from three nearby police stations were sent along with a SWAT team. We tried to arrest Pandey but he opened fire on the police team. A bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of SWAT in-charge Aadesh Kumar Tyagi and another bullet hit a constable Sanjay Kumar Singh. In the retaliatory fire, Pandey was injured. He was taken to a local PHC and from there he was referred to the district hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Superintendent of Police (Jaunpur) Ajay Kumar Sahni.

One automatic .32 bore pistol and another country-made pistol were recovered from his possession, along with a significant amount of cartridges, said police.

“In the last two months, Pandey had carried out some big loots in Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur and Jaunpur. In Ambedkar Nagar he had also killed two people,” an officer said.