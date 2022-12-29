Wanted criminal held after encounter

The criminal Asruddin (24) alias Asru and his alleged accomplice Minsha were arrested at Shergarh-Akbarpur Link Road, police said.

A criminal wanted in 10 cases and with a Rs 25,000 reward on his head was arrested after an encounter on Wednesday morning – barely 48 hours after he fled police custody while undergoing treatment at Mathura district hospital. The criminal Asruddin (24) alias Asru and his alleged accomplice Minsha were arrested at Shergarh-Akbarpur Link Road, police said.

“A bullet hit Asru and he was arrested along with his accomplice.The police have recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges and a motorcycle from them. He has been admitted to the local hospital,” said ASP (Rural) Trigun Bisen.