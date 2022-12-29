scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Wanted criminal held after encounter

“A bullet hit Asru and he was arrested along with his accomplice.The police have recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges and a motorcycle from them. He has been admitted to the local hospital,” said ASP (Rural) Trigun Bisen.

The criminal Asruddin (24) alias Asru and his alleged accomplice Minsha were arrested at Shergarh-Akbarpur Link Road, police said.
A criminal wanted in 10 cases and with a Rs 25,000 reward on his head was arrested after an encounter on Wednesday morning – barely 48 hours after he fled police custody while undergoing treatment at Mathura district hospital.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 04:40 IST
