Uttar Pradesh: ‘Wanted Bangladeshi man killed in encounter’

Wanted in dacoity cases, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was gunned down in an alleged police encounter at Gomti Nagar area here early on Monday.

Humza, alleged to be running a gang of dacoits, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 for leads leading to his arrest, said police.

Three police constables NB Singh, Ram Niwas and Mukesh Chaudhary suffered injuries, though not caused by bullets.

Humza had been booked in nine cases registered in Varanasi, Lucknow and Madhya Pradesh.

What led police to Humza’s hideout at Gomti Nagar was the October 11 arrest of three Bangladeshi nationals — Sheikh Rubel alias Rabiul, Al Ameen alias Alam and Rabiul — after a brief encounter in Lucknow. During the encounter, some of the gang members, including Humza, managed to flee. SM Qasim Abidi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of East Lucknow, said during interrogation, the arrested accused told police that Humza was their leader.

Since then, police had been combing Gomti Nagar to locate Humza and other accused.

On Sunday, police were informed that the accused were staying in huts near the railway tracks in Gomti Nagar. An informer told police that the accused were assembling at Dayal Crossing to target a house.

“A police team rushed to Dayal Crossing where the accused allegedly fired at them. The team retaliated. When the firing stopped, the police team went close to the spot and found a man, later identified as Humza, lying on the ground with bullet injuries. Three constables were also injured,” said a police officer. Humza was declared dead at a hospital.