Wall of resort owned by Azam Khan’s son in UP demolished

The Rampur district administration Friday demolished a wall of a resort owned by Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s MLA son Abdullah, after it was found that a small canal of the irrigation department was allegedly usurped and made part of the resort.

Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said the canal was made part of the resort, built on a land owned by Abdullah in 2014-15, “illegally”.

“The Badkusiya canal, which is 100 metres in length and 10 metres in breadth, was usurped by the resort and a boundary wall was built around it. It was an illegal encroachment. We conducted a probe and served a notice to Abdullah Khan on July 29, asking him to get the wall demolished. He responded, but the response was not satisfactory and on Friday, we demolished the wall,” said Singh.

In its notice, the administration had asked Abdullah to get the wall of the resort demolished within three days, failing which the administration would do it.

The DM also told The Indian Express that local residents claim the bricks used to make the boundary wall came from the Lalpur bridge, which was built before Independence, and demolished a few years ago.

“A probe will be conducted to find out about the bricks recovered from the resort after the wall was demolished. We have received some complaints regarding the bricks. We will probe the allegations. The bricks do look extremely old,” said the DM.

After declaring Khan a part of the “land mafia”, the Rampur district administration and police are now trying to open a ‘history sheet’ of the MP. As many as 72 cases have been filed against Khan since April.

Khan’s close aide Aaley Hasan, a retired deputy SP who served as the chief security officer at Jauhar University, has about 30 criminal cases against him.