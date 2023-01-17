Waiting for bail, 37-yr-old leaves his imprint on jail walls with paintings

Among the 4,000-odd undertrial prisoners at Lucknow District Jail is 37-year-old Suraj Singh, who like many is waiting to get bail from the court. While some opt for reading, or playing sports to spend their time in jail, Suraj decided to do something that he says would “leave an imprint on the prison”. He thus decided to paint.

Lodged in the prison since July 2, 2021 in a case of murder attempt, Suraj, a professional painter, has since then painted Lucknow’s iconic Rumi Darwaza, Charbagh railway station, and a huge mural of Krishna and Radha on the prison walls.

“The first painting I drew on the prison wall was a message to stop the spread of Covid. After the jail authorities saw it, they asked me if I would like to paint more. Why would I say no? I love to paint, and with painting and good behaviour, I can leave behind a part of myself in this prison after I am gone,” he says, while painting a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Next to the PM’s portrait is a portrait of Union Home Minister Amit Shah waiting for its colours to dry in the sun.

Suraj has also painted the portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar, President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and many others on the prison walls.

Suraj says that it was the jailer who first asked him to paint. “He asked me what I did before being arrested. I told him I was a painter. He assigned some painting job to me, and I started doing it. He liked it and then I painted some more. Now, you can see I painted around 50 paintings in the last 19 months,” he says as other jail inmates watch him paint on the lawn on a sunny winter afternoon.

After failing to clear class 10 exams, Suraj quit his studies. He has two children who live with his estranged wife. “I love drawing children from memory. I love showing the emotions of children in my paintings, but I haven’t done it here,” he says as “Mere Savalon Ka Jawab Do” from the 1989 hit movie Maine Pyar Kiya plays in the background.

“Can we talk of something else,” he says when prodded about his family.

Jail officials say that Suraj’s bail application is pending in the Allahabad High Court after it was rejected by a local court months ago.

As he shows his paintings, Suraj, a fan of MF Hussain, stands in front of a huge mural of Lucknow’s iconic Charbagh railway station which he had painted a few months ago. “This is my favourite among the all I painted here. If you watch it while walking, you’ll notice that the painting also seems to move,” Suraj says with a twinkle in his eyes.

Advertisement

He wants to recreate Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, Mona Lisa. “I want to paint Mona Lisa, but I couldn’t get a printout of it as jail officials who get the printouts for me don’t understand the importance of that painting. That painting has layers and layers, but I couldn’t explain them to the officials very well. Maybe if I did, I could get the printout and paint Mona Lisa here,” he says.

“As long as I get the colour paints, a brush, and a surface to paint on, I can keep doing it. I love to paint,” he adds.

Suraj’s paintings, nonetheless, have added colours to the morbid white walls of the jail. Senior Jail Superintendent Ashish Tiwari says that his paintings have made the prison look beautiful. “We have encouraged him to paint as much as he likes. We get him the paints and brushes from the prison budget for our inmates. He is our most talented artist,” says Tiwari, adding that Suraj’s behaviour during his 19-month stay in the jail has been good.

Advertisement

While Tiwari’s appreciation brings a smile to Suraj’s face, he knows that he is “the best” only in the prison. “I may be ‘the best’ here, but the world has so many great painters and I know that. Everyone here knows me as ‘the painter’. But in the outside world, I will just be ‘a painter’. But with all the time here, I have become a better artist,” he says coyly.

“I know the day I leave this prison, I may miss seeing these walls painted with my name here,” he says, pointing to his signature on the mural of Nataraja on one of the walls of the prison’s common hall.