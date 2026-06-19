‘Waited 500 years for Ram temple, give SIT 15 days’: Yogi to devotees

Breaking his silence on the allegations of misappropriation of donations and valuables at the Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday urged critics to submit any evidence they possess to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is conducting an inquiry and wait for the outcome of the probe, rather than “defame” Ayodhya.
“Trust ke anurodh par SIT jaanch karayi gayi hai. SIT jaanch doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani karegi. (The SIT inquiry was ordered at the request of the trust. It will establish the truth and separate facts from falsehood),” he said in Ayodhya.
The three-member SIT, headed by senior IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, has been examining records and statements in Ayodhya and is expected to submit its findings to the state government after completing the investigation.
He also appealed to Ram devotees to remain patient, saying those who had waited 500 years for the construction of the temple could wait another 15 days for the SIT to complete its inquiry.
“My humble appeal to Ram devotees is that Lord Ram taught us the path of dignity and restraint. We struggled in a disciplined manner for 500 years to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi. Wait another 15 days, be patient and do not worry,” the CM said.
He also cautioned devotees against being influenced by attempts to tarnish the image of Ayodhya and the Ram Temple.
Attack on Opposition
Adityanath also launched a political attack on the Congress, accusing it of opposing the Ram Temple movement and questioning the existence of Lord Ram.
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“Jo Congress Ayodhya mein Bhagwan Ram ka mandir na banne paye uske liye poori taqat laga rahi thi… Supreme Court mein shapath patra dekar keh rahi thi ki Ram hain hi nahi. Jisne aapki asmita aur pehchan par sankat khada kiya tha, woh Congress aaj Ayodhya mein badi machal rahi hai (The Congress used all its strength to prevent the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and even filed affidavits in the Supreme Court questioning the existence of Lord Ram. The same Congress, which challenged your identity and beliefs, is now appearing deeply agitated over developments in Ayodhya),” he said.
He further said: “They are now saying Ram devotees have been insulted. Was it not an insult to Ram devotees when the very existence of Lord Ram was being questioned before the Supreme Court?”
Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he referred to the firing on kar sevaks during the Ayodhya movement. “Those who ordered firing on Ram devotees and kar sevaks and had people beaten for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ are today preaching to others,” he said.
Adityanath added that it was ironic that parties which had opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement were now claiming to speak on behalf of Ram devotees.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More