‘Waited 500 years for Ram temple, give SIT 15 days’: Yogi to devotees

Yogi Adityanath also cautioned devotees against being influenced by attempts to tarnish the image of Ayodhya and the Ram Temple. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Breaking his silence on the allegations of misappropriation of donations and valuables at the Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday urged critics to submit any evidence they possess to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is conducting an inquiry and wait for the outcome of the probe, rather than “defame” Ayodhya.

“Trust ke anurodh par SIT jaanch karayi gayi hai. SIT jaanch doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani karegi. (The SIT inquiry was ordered at the request of the trust. It will establish the truth and separate facts from falsehood),” he said in Ayodhya.

The three-member SIT, headed by senior IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, has been examining records and statements in Ayodhya and is expected to submit its findings to the state government after completing the investigation.