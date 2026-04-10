Six dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna in Mathura

Eyewitness told media that the boat began to sway violently midstream due to gusty winds.

By: PTI
2 min readMathuraUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 05:56 PM IST
Six dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna in MathuraPolice personnel at the spot where a boat accident occurs on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura on Friday. 22 individuals are rescued and shifted to hospitals. (ANI Video Grab)
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A boat carrying tourists capsized in Yamuna in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, leaving at least six people dead and several others missing, officials said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed the fatalities, stating that all the tourists onboard were from Punjab.

“Six bodies have been recovered. Sixteen to 17 people have been rescued safely so far. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing,” the DM said.

The boat was said to be carrying over two dozen tourists. Rescue operations are underway with teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and around 50 local divers.

A local diver, identified as Gulab, said about 15 people have been pulled out so far, officials said.

Eyewitness told media that the boat began to sway violently midstream due to gusty winds, its speed increased and it collided with a pontoon bridge, causing it to overturn.

Police and local administration are jointly conducting the rescue operation, with divers searching the deeper sections of the river for missing persons. Senior officials, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police, have reached the spot to monitor the situation.

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