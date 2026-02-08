‘Voters registered at multiple booths’: UP minister questions SIR in constituency

‘Voters registered at multiple booths’: UP minister questions SIR in constituency.

By: Express News Service
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 05:48 AM IST
‘Voters registered at multiple booths’: UP minister questions SIR in constituencyPeople arrive for the document verification under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral polls. (Source: ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Uttar Pradesh minister Ravindra Jaiswal on Saturday questioned the ongoing SIR of electoral roll in his constituency Varanasi North, alleging that several voters’ names were registered at multiple polling booths.

While the Opposition parties have been highlighting alleged flaws in the SIR process, Jaiswal’s remarks have added fuel to the debate.

Talking to mediapersons in Varanasi, Jaiswal, who currently holds the portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Registration Fees, submitted a list of 9,200 such voters to District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer Satyendra Kumar and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

Many of the voters whose names appeared at multiple locations belonged to a particular community and it was “vote jihad”, he alleged.

“We physically verified each voter’s name before preparing the report and submitting it for inquiry. In the process, we found 9,200 names that are registered at multiple places,” Jaiswal said.

Read | Uttar Pradesh SIR gets fourth extension, final roll to be published in April

He said party workers involved in the process discovered that some voters’ names were listed at as many as five places. “I call it ‘vote jihad,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express over phone.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the minister is purportedly heard saying, “I believe that every person in India should have their name on the voter list at only one place. If a name appears at two places, then what is the meaning of the SIR? The purpose of SIR was to conduct a thorough and in-depth verification. Yet, even now, we have found more than 9,200 such names in my assembly constituency alone. Reports from other areas are still awaited.”

Story continues below this ad
Read | Alarm bells ring in BJP after UP SIR deletions, party sets voter addition target

He further said, “When BLOs and party workers went door to door for verification, they found that in many cases the same person’s name — whether with the father’s or the husband’s—was registered not just once, but in some places twice and in others even five times.”

He said they conducted verification of 90,000 voters. “We have so far identified 9,200 names that appear five, four, three times, twice in duplicate,” he says in the video.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India has agreed to grant greater market access through elimination or reduction of tariffs for some American farm produce.
What India has really given on agriculture in India-US trade deal
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
Advertisement