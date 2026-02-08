‘Voters registered at multiple booths’: UP minister questions SIR in constituency.

Uttar Pradesh minister Ravindra Jaiswal on Saturday questioned the ongoing SIR of electoral roll in his constituency Varanasi North, alleging that several voters’ names were registered at multiple polling booths.

While the Opposition parties have been highlighting alleged flaws in the SIR process, Jaiswal’s remarks have added fuel to the debate.

Talking to mediapersons in Varanasi, Jaiswal, who currently holds the portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Registration Fees, submitted a list of 9,200 such voters to District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer Satyendra Kumar and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

Many of the voters whose names appeared at multiple locations belonged to a particular community and it was “vote jihad”, he alleged.