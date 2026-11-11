Voters missing from electoral roll can apply via Form 6 ‘without fear of action’: UP poll chief

Voters in Uttar Pradesh whose names figured in the electoral roll before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 but are missing from the current voter list can apply for inclusion through Form 6 without fear of legal action, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that such applicants will not face action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, for making a false declaration merely because they were registered as voters earlier.

The clarification comes amid concerns among previously registered voters over the declaration in Form 6, which is meant for first-time inclusion in the electoral rolls. The Commission has said the voters whose names were included in the electoral rolls before the 2026 SIR but are missing from the current list can submit the form through the prescribed procedure.