1 voter appeared 13 times in roll: Now poll officials in Azamgarh removed

After Pilibhit, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday ordered the filing of a chargesheet to initiate departmental proceedings against the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) following a preliminary inquiry which corroborated discrepancies in the electoral roll in Azamgarh district of the state.

The CEO has also ordered the removal of five Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and a computer assistant, and the initiation of the procedure for termination of their services.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls early next year.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to the office of the CEO, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had flagged discrepancies in the electoral roll at a press conference on October 15, alleging that the name of a person, identified as Vikas Yadav, was registered 10 times in the voters’ list of Azamgarh Assembly constituency.