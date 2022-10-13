Visit flood-hit districts and oversee relief ops: Adityanath to ministers

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting, in the wake of widespread rainfall in the state, and directed his ministers to oversee relief and rescue operations in the districts under their charge.

According to a report from the relief commissioner’s office, over 25 lakh people in over 1,500 villages of 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in the past couple of days.

During the meeting, attended by a Group of Ministers and senior officials, Adityanath asked ministers to visit the flood affected areas and intensify relief work.

The CM, who conducted an aerial survey of some flood-affected districts such as Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda and Bahraich, earlier in the day, he also conducted a review of the situation and issued guidelines. He also directed officials to set up a 24×7 control room and begin assessment of crop loss so that farmers can be provided help accordingly.

“Due to excessive rains in the past few days, adverse effects have been seen on life, livestock and agriculture. Loss of lives and money has been reported in many districts. The state government is committed to making necessary arrangements for the safety and maintenance of all the affected people,” said Adityanath.

He also directed officials to immediately distribute permissible financial aid to the families of the deceased and provide proper treatment to the injured. “There should be no delay in the distribution of relief packets,” he added.

In view of the possibility of the spread of water-borne or mosquito borne diseases as well as incidents of snakebites in the flood-affected areas, Adityanath also issued instructions to set up health camps near the relief camps and ensure availability of anti-venom injections.

To estimate agricultural loss of crops due to flood and excessive rain, the Chief Minister said revenue and agriculture department teams should conduct a thorough survey in all the districts and assess the damage so that farmers can be compensated for their loss. Instructions have also been issued to deploy teams of NDRF, SDRF as well as PAC depending upon the need for carrying out relief and rescue works in all the flood-hit areas.

Instructions were also issued that the water level of rivers across the state should be constantly monitored as it was informed that Rapti and Saryu (Ghagra) Rivers are already flowing above the danger mark.

According to information provided by the relief commissioner’s office, the affected districts include Balrampur with over 287 affected villages, whereas over 100 villages have been affected in each districts such as Sidharthanagar, Gorakhpur, Shravasti, Gonda, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Khiri and Barabanki. Other affected districts include Bulandshahr, Maharajganj, Azamgarh, Sitapur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya and Ambedkarnagar.

Meanwhile, as per the relief commissioner’s report, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Sharda in Lakhimpur Khiri, Saryu in Bahraich, Ghagra in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Ballia districts. The Rapti River is flowing above the danger mark in Shravasti, Balrampur, Sidharthanagar, Gorakhpur, Sidharthanagar dsitricts.

— WITH PTI INPUTS