Sunday, February 02, 2020
Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha chief shot dead in Lucknow

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow | Published: February 2, 2020 11:57:45 am
Ranjeet Bachchan is the founding head of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, a fringe outfit in Uttar Pradesh.

A Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on Sunday morning in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Ranjeet Bachchan, who is the founding chief of the lesser known outfit, was out on a morning walk with his cousin when two unidentified men opened fire at them. While Bachchan died at the spot, his cousin was shot in the arm, police said.

The armed tried to snatch mobile phones from the two, according to the police, but the motive behind the shooting is being investigated.

Bachchan, police said, was previously associated with the Samajwadi Party and had participated in the party events.

