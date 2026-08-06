Watery gravy, rotis on floor: UP mid-day meal gets headmistress suspended

The video purportedly showed chunks of potato floating in watery curry ladled onto the children’s plates. (Photo: Screengrab from X/@INCIndia)

After a video showing watery vegetable curry being served to students during the mid-day meal at a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district went viral on social media, the education department Wednesday suspended the school’s headmistress and terminated the services of the cook.

Officials said an FIR was also registered against the two at the Mahmoodabad police station late Wednesday evening.

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The video purportedly showed chunks of potato floating in watery curry ladled onto the children’s plates. Rotis handed out to the children fell on the floor, before one child picked one up and put it back on his plate.