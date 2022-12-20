Violence, arson as Allahabad varsity students clash with security guards; classes suspended

The Allahabad University in Prayagraj on Monday witnessed violence and arson as a group of students clashed with security guards, leaving several injured. The students allegedly pelted stones and torched vehicles amid allegations of firing inside the campus.

The university suspended all classes on Tuesday, stating that the incident has left the campus in a “panic-stricken situation”.

While students alleged that security guards lathicharged and fired on them, leading to violence, the university administration alleged that anti-social elements forced their way inside the campus and indulged in clashes with the security guards who tried to stop them.

The university administration alleged that violence was initially started by the students in which “one motorcycle was set on fire, glasses of cars belonging to two teachers were broken, one generator was set on fire, and arson was reported from the university canteen along with firing”.

While the university refuted allegations that any security guard opened fire, a notification issued later in the day by the registrar of the university said, “In view of the unfortunate incidents of violence and serious misconduct that has taken place today, wherein unknown elements broke open the locks of the university gates, which resulted in violence between them and the guards. Stone pelting and torching of vehicles have led to a panic-stricken situation; the work in the university shall remain suspended tomorrow (Tuesday).”

The clash between the students and the guards began after a heated argument with a former student leader, Vivekananda Pathak, who wanted to enter the campus. Pathak claimed that his visit to the campus was merely for a “transaction at the bank inside the campus”, which wanted him to complete his “KYC” (know your customer) formalities. He alleged that guards at the university gate not only denied him entry but also misbehaved with him.

As Pathak was denied entry, a scuffle broke out between his supporters and security guards, which later turned into a clash between guards and students. Pathak, who was seriously injured in the incident, is a former NSUI leader and at present is the general secretary of the UP Congress Committee.

“The incident between Pathak and the security guards had settled, but suddenly around 3 pm, over 100 guards on the campus gathered near the student union building with canes. They lathicharged students and even fired at us. It caused panic among students who also became aggressive,” student leader Ajay Yadav “Samrat” told The Indian Express.