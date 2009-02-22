Villagers,Ulema Council members clash in Azamgarh

Tension prevailed in Billariyaganj area of Azamgarh district when some locals and over 200 Ulema Council activists on way back home in five buses after attending the Lucknow agitation engaged in a violent clash on Saturday noon.

Council convenor Maulana Amir Rashadi claimed the locals attacked their buses,pelting stones without provocation and injuring two dozen of them,one critically. “We are lodging a case against the assailants,” Rashadi said,alleging that BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the area,Ramakant Yadav,had probably provoked the locals during a rally at Billariyaganj day before.

Azamgarh Range IG Vijay Kumar,however,had a different version. “A group of madrasa students travelling in buses first assaulted a labourer of a brick kiln at Siyaraha village in Billariyaganj area,alleging that he was one who pelted stone on a bus. This irked the villagers and they attacked the occupants causing injuries to a few of them.” He said a PAC contingent and police have been deployed in the area.

The incident occurred when the Council activists got off a special train from Lucknow at Azamgarh station and were returning home on five buses,said Maulana Tahir Madni,the co-founder of the Ulema Council.

