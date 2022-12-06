scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Village pradhan ‘beaten up’, cops yet to file FIR

"I have been elected by the public yet I have had to face such a humiliation just because I belong to a minority community," said Fakharpur Sheikhpur village head Tayyaba.

"The alleged assaulters were from Shamli district. We have informed Shamli police also,” in charge of Binauli police station Salim Ahmed said.

A woman gram pradhan was allegedly beaten up by a group of men after she tried to broker peace in a dispute between a woman and her in-laws over dowry in Fakharpur Sheikhpur village, under Binauli police station limits, in Baghpat district on Monday morning.

“’I immediately contacted Binauli police but they did not lodge an FIR. After that, I forwarded my complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s portal but so far I have not received any help. I have been elected by the public yet I have had to face such a humiliation just because I belong to a minority community,” said Fakharpur Sheikhpur village head Tayyaba.

“We have received her complaint and are probing the veracity of the allegations. The alleged assaulters were from Shamli district. We have informed Shamli police also,” in charge of Binauli police station Salim Ahmed said.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 04:03:50 am
