Village head’s son arrested, family alleges police excesses

Villagers have put up posters threatening to migrate. (Express photo)

Alleging police excesses, the husband of a Baghpat village pradhan has claimed that police picked his son while he was working in his farm and later shot him in his leg. In protest, over two dozen families of Gangnauli village in the district have put up posters outside their houses threatening to migrate if “excesses by local police against innocent youths continue”.

Police have rejected the allegations, saying the arrested man is a history-sheeter with five cases of loot and murder against him.

“My son, Praveen Kumar (45), was working with me in our agriculture field on Sunday evening (August 30) when he was forcibly taken by a police team from Doghat police station. They later shot him in his leg and announced that Praveen was arrested while he and his unidentified accomplice were planning to kill an influential person of the village. We have CCTV footages that clearly show how policemen entered our field in a jeep and forcibly took my son with them,” Satbeer Rathi said. His wife, 62-year-old Sudeshna Rathi, is pradhan of Gangnauli village.

Rathi said that he has also written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking an impartial probe and has asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take cognizance of the fake case against his son.

Dismissing Rathi’s charge, Baghpat police said the members of the village pradhan’s family are involved in criminal activities, and the move to put up posters outside their houses is nothing but an effort to divert attention.

“Praveen has five cases of loot and murder against him. His elder brother Pramod was a hardened criminal, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, and was killed by his own gang member in 2015. The family is now trying to put up pressure on the police to ensure that we do not take further action against other members in the family,” Additional SP (Baghpat) Manish Kumar Mishra said.

According to Doghat police station in-charge Hamendra Baliyan, Praveen and his accomplice had fired at a police party when they were told to stop for checking. “We were on a routine check-up at Tikri-Gangnauli crossing when we saw Praveen and his accomplice passing by. When we signalled them to stop for checking, they started firing at the police. We also opened fire at them and a bullet hit Praveen’s right leg. He was taken into custody, while the other criminal managed to escape. When we interrogated Praveen, he confessed that they were going to kill an influential person from the village. We have recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession,” Baliyan added.

Praveen’s wife, Pinki, said her husband was being falsely implicated by the police. “Baghpat police have let loose a reign of terror in our village. My husband is innocent. We are ready for an impartial probe,” she said.

