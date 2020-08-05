Vikas Dubey killing: Judicial panel begins probe from Bikru

A magisterial inquiry is underway in all six encounters, said a police officer. A magisterial inquiry is underway in all six encounters, said a police officer.

More than a month after eight policemen were killed in a botched stake-out in Bikru village of Kanpur district, a three-member judicial commission, formed on the direction of the Supreme Court after the incident, on Tuesday reached the village and met locals.

The commission is investigating all incidents linked to gangster Vikas Dubey — beginning with the July 3 ambush, and the killing of Vikas and his five associates in “encounters”.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B S Chauhan, the commission has retired Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police K L Gupta as its two other members.

“The commission members visited Bikru village and met locals. They also surveyed the spot and later held a meeting with district officials,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, Brijesh Srivastava.

On June 3, a police team had come under heavy gunfire from rooftops when it reached Bikru to arrest Vikas. Eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, fell to the bullets of Vikas’s henchmen.

Kanpur police have arrested 21 people, including two policemen accused of tipping off Dubey about the police raid.

The policemen — station house officer of Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, and sub-inspector KK Sharma — have been suspended. The last person arrested was Ram Singh alias Chhote Lal Yadav on August 2 in Kanpur. He was named in the FIR.

Police are now looking for another eight people wanted for the attack on the police team. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for any leads resulting in the arrest of the accused.

Of the 21 named in the FIR, police have gunned down six accused, including Vikas Dubey, in alleged encounters.

Vikas’s maternal uncle Prem Prakash and his aide Atul Dubey were killed in Kanpur on July 3, hours after the raid.

Amar was gunned down in Hamirpur on July 8. A day later, Ranveer was killed in Etawah and on the same day Kartikey, who was being brought from Faridabad in Haryana on transit remand, was killed in Kanpur.

Vikas was killed on July 10 while he was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested a day earlier.

A magisterial inquiry is underway in all six encounters, said a police officer.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) team, formed to investigate the rise of Vikas and his alleged nexus with police, has sought more time from the state government to complete its probe.

The three-member SIT, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, was asked to submit its report by July 31.

The other two members in the team are Additional Director General of Police Hariram Sharma and DIG Ravindra Gaud.

